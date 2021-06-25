Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.12. 7,441,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 8,997,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIG. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

