Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.41. Vipshop shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 100,514 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

