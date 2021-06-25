Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.31). Virgin Galactic also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $40.26 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 84.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

