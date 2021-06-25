Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Raised to $20.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 4,952,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,214,300. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

