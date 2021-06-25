Virtue Poker (VPP) Trading 37.2% Lower This Week

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $2.18 million and $97,088.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00159096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.21 or 0.99160303 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars.

