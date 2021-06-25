Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,346. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

