Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.99. 87,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.62. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

