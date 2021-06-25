Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 378,935 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $131.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

