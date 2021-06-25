Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $543,061.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 70.4% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

