Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

