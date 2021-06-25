Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 7,704 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $12,148.00.

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 303,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $605.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

