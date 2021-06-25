VNT Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,715.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $34,715.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00579675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

