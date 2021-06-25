Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 151 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.61). 160,322,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,815,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

