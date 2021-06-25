Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 3,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 200,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $833.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $35,917,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

