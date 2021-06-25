Vortex Defi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,229.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $65,657.56 and $8,229.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.