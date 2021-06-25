VouchForMe Market Capitalization Hits $131,292.02 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $131,292.02 and approximately $84.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

