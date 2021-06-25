Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Sells $17,608.00 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $17,608.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,900,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRM. Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

