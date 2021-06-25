Vulcan Forged PYR Market Capitalization Achieves $27.06 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $309,053.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00004840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00585107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038545 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

