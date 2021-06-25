Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Gap Up to $175.90

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.90, but opened at $181.17. Vulcan Materials shares last traded at $177.46, with a volume of 3,839 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.