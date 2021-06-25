Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

WCH stock traded up €5.10 ($6.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €134.20 ($157.88). The stock had a trading volume of 214,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 52 week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

