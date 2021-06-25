Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 821,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Walmart worth $307,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,083,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,206,136 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. 261,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

