Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001569 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $99.43 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00195455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.56 or 0.03004882 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,231,580 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

