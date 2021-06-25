Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €119.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €119.00 ($140.00) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ETR HBH opened at €83.50 ($98.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.48. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €66.10 ($77.76) and a one year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

