Warburg Research Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($341.18) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €302.19 ($355.51).

adidas stock opened at €292.50 ($344.12) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €285.01. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

