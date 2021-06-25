Warp Finance Market Capitalization Tops $536,736.86 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $536,736.86 and approximately $16,185.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $114.83 or 0.00350120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

