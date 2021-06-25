Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

WM stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. 11,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,429. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.