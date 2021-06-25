WAX Price Reaches $0.0940 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. WAX has a market cap of $155.30 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00098382 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,745,465,368 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,849,850 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

