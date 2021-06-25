WazirX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.61 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003531 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $328.59 million and $29.61 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00163771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,317.89 or 0.98872102 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

