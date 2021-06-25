Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.86

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and traded as high as $127.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 382 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Webco Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

