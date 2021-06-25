Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

