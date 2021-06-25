WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

