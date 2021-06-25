Wedbush Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $10,079,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,339,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.