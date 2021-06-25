Wedbush Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

