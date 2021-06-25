Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

