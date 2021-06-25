Wedbush Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

WAL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $207,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $279,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

