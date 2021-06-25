Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

6/9/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

5/25/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

5/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

4/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:TOU opened at C$33.15 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.69 and a twelve month high of C$34.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

