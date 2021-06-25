Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) recently:

6/17/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/4/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/13/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00.

KMI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

