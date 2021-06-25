Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH):

6/25/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/2/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Enphase Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

4/29/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $254.00 to $205.00.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $167.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/28/2021 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $175.00.

4/27/2021 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 285.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 319,198 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

