Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:
- 6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 8,310 ($108.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.
LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,061 ($79.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,127.72. The company has a market cap of £98.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).
