Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 8,310 ($108.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,061 ($79.19) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,127.72. The company has a market cap of £98.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

