Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS: DPSGY):

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/4/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/27/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/17/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

