Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS: DPSGY):
- 6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/22/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/11/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 6/4/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 5/27/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/17/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 4/27/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.