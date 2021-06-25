Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.25.

6/9/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $13.30. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/12/2021 – Kinross Gold was given a new $10.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

