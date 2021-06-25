Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.0% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. 871,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,207,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

