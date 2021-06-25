West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17.

West Shore Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.