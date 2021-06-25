Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 3.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. 27,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,271,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.36 million, a P/E ratio of 141.79 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

