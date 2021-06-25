WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 2.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,964,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,207. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

