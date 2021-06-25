Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Sells $19,107.15 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) COO Fabian Gomez sold 885 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $19,107.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fabian Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Fabian Gomez sold 800 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Fabian Gomez sold 1,412 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $24,371.12.

Shares of WHG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 1,141,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,654. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

