WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 22.5% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $41.98 million and approximately $235,125.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $7.16 or 0.00022434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00165265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,144.42 or 1.00713747 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

