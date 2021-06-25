Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.92% of Whirlpool worth $1,230,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.79. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,552. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $120.69 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

