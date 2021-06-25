White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Sells 3,592,204 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,939,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592,204 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha accounts for 100.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd owned approximately 28.54% of MediaAlpha worth $600,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $4,891,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 3,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,156.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

