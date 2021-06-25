WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $719.16 million and $18.23 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 929,246,170 coins and its circulating supply is 729,246,169 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

